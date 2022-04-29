The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a 20% chance of scattered showers. and even a stray thunderstorm. The low will be 53 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be 78 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night with a low near 54 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of showers ad thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and hail. The high will be 76 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be near 56 with a high on Tuesday near 80 degrees. The chance of rain is 60% on Tuesday.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with a low of 55 and a high on Thursday near 78 degrees, The chance of rain Thursday is 60%.

Showers will remain in the forecast Thursday night into Friday with a low of 56 and a high on Friday near 80 degrees. The chance of rain Friday is 60%.

Have a great weekend!