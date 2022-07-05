The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The low will be warm at 70 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms will be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, some hail and heavy rainfall. The high will be hot at 88 degrees.

Scattered storms are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 70 degrees. The rain chance Wednesday night is 30%.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms that do fire up could be strong to severe with the potential of producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The high will be 88 degrees.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of rain is 60%.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great night!