Scattered showers and storms overnight into Tuesday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies overnight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIgh 85.

Have a great night!