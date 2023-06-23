The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers lingering through the overnight with a low of 60 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Showers will taper off Saturday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Sunday with a high of 86 degrees. There is a 20% chance of some storms after dark on Sunday.

Keeping a chance of thunderstorms Sunday night with increasing clouds ahead of more rain on Monday. The low will be 63 degrees.

Widespread showers are back in the forecast on Monday with a 70% chance of showers and storms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Showers taper off Monday night with mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 60 degrees.

Scattered showers continue on Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

Skies will slowly start to clear Tuesday night with a low of 58 degrees.

We finally start to dry out on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and sunshine. The high will be 79 degrees.

And for next Thursday, mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees.

Have a wonderful rest of your Friday!