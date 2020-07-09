Scattered showers and storms end late tonight with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon – Hot!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of a few scattered showers and even a stray thunderstorm. Low 66.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers. Low 66.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms anytime of the day. High 88.

Have a great night!