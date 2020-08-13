Scattered showers and storms early tonight with an increase in showers and storms Friday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy skies in the area tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog will be possible across parts of the area late. Low 68. Flood Watches are in effect for parts of the region tonight.

Friday will give way to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

