The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies with scattered showers tonight. The low will be near 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 76 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers in the forecast for Friday night through the early evening. The low will be near 60 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

We will see a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm through the early evening hours Saturday with clearing skies late. The low will be 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be 62 degrees.

Our next weather maker will move into the area on Monday with cloudy skies and with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain on Monday is 60%. The high on Monday will be 82 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Monday night with a low near 59 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 70 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a comfortable low of 56 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm possible. The high will be 77 degrees.

Have a great night!