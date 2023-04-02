The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a chilly low of 38 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a 40% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. The high will be 67 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies on tap for our Tuesday morning with clearing skies through the late morning and early afternoon. The high will be warm at 80 degrees.

Showers are forecast through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tuesday night will be 56 degrees and the high on Wednesday will be 81 degrees. The chance of rain on Wednesday will be 50%.

Showers continue through Thursday with a 70% chance of rain and a high of 69 degrees.

Showers taper off Thursday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies on tap for Friday with a high of 67 degrees.

Showers will push back into the region on Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 68 degrees.

And the sunshine comes back just in time for Easter Sunday. Looking at mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of a quick shower and a high of 70 degrees.

Have a great start to the work week!