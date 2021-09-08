Scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm overnight – Sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the 70’s

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm.  The low will be 59 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday.  Thanks to a northwest flow, temperatures will be cooler with lower humidity levels.  There could also be a few passing light showers.  The high will be 78 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 52 degrees.   Temperatures in the higher elevations will be in the middle and upper 40’s.  Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high near 79 degrees. 

Football weather for Friday night will be perfect with fair skies and a low of 52 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with an afternoon high of 84 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees. 

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 85 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 59 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 88 degrees.  Look for a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm on Tuesday with a high of 87 degrees. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday with a high of 84 degrees.

