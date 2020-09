The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through 9 pm followed by clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Low 58.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 55 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 83 degrees.

Labor Day Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees.

Have a great weekend!