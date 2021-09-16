Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm early this evening – Scattered showers Friday – Staying warm

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be near 62 degrees with areas of patchy fog.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 20% chance of a shower or stray thunderstorm. The low will be 63 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 84 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 85 degrees.

Our weather pattern will change a little next week as cooler weather tries to invade the region Tuesday through Thursday.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday. The chance of rain Tuesday is 40%. The high will be 78 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Tuesday night with a low of 62 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday as a system moves into the area. The high will be near 80 with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies return on Thursday with a high near 78 degrees.

Have a great night!