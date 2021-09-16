Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm early this evening – Scattered showers Friday – Staying warm

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of rain.  The low will be near 62 degrees with areas of patchy fog. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms.  The high will be 82 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 20% chance of a shower or stray thunderstorm.  The low will be 63 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be warm at 84 degrees. 

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 64 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm.  The high will be 85 degrees. 

Our weather pattern will change a little next week as cooler weather tries to invade the region Tuesday through Thursday. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 82 degrees. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday.  The chance of rain Tuesday is 40%.  The high will be 78 degrees. 

We could see a few scattered showers Tuesday night with a low of 62 degrees.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday as a system moves into the area.  The high will be near 80 with a low of 55 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies return on Thursday with a high near 78 degrees.

Have a great night!

