Scattered showers and a possible mountain mix early Wednesday – Windy and much cooler

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a few scattered showers late. The low will be 40 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for early tomorrow morning with a slight chance of a little wintry precipitation in some of the highest elevations. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with windy conditions. Winds will be from the NW at 10 to 20 mph with some higher gusts possible. The high will be right after midnight near 52 with temperatures in the upper 40’s by afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a Freeze possible. The low will be near 27 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a high near 53 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 32 degrees. Frost will be possible.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high near 63 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Saturday with a high near 60 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The low Saturday night will be 47 with a high on Sunday near 65 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 80 degrees.

