The Storm Team 11 calls for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue through tonight. The low will be 52 degrees.

More scattered showers on tap for our Friday we will see a 70 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 57 degrees.

Scattered showers continue through Friday night with a low of 43 degrees.

A 50 percent chance of scattered showers on tap for Saturday with a high of 58 degrees.

Showers taper off Saturday night with a low of 40 degrees. Just in time for the Easter Bunny to make a visit to the region!

Easter Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds, so any Easter plans look good to go! The high will be 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 69 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly clear with a low of 37 degrees.

Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with a mild high of 72 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny skies with a mild high of 75 degrees.

And on tap for next Thursday, mostly sunny skies with a high of 78 degrees.

Have a great night!