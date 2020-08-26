Scattered showers and a few storms overnight and again Wednesday afternoon and early evening

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 20% chance of rain. Low 67.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 96.

Tropical moisture will move into the area Friday into Saturday. Rainfall could become locally heavy at times which could result in localized flash flooding.

Have a great night!