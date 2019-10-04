Say Good-Bye to the Record Heat! Cooler temperatures arrive Friday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low near 63 degrees.

A cold front will move into the region and may produce a stray shower early Friday. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday afternoon with a high near 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies on Saturday with a few showers possible by late afternoon. The high will be 78 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Sunday and Monday with a high on Monday near 70 degrees.

Have a great night!