Wind advisories have been issued through parts of the area this evening. The North Carolina mountains and Grayson County, Virginia are under a High Wind Watch, with gusts of 40 MPH sustained winds and gusts of 50 MPH plus. This is valid until 7 PM Friday. Smyth and Tazewell counties are under a Wind Advisory with 20-30 MPH winds and gusts of 40 MPH. This is valid until 10 PM.

Winds will continue to make temperatures feel as if they are below zero through the Christmas holiday weekend. The entire region is under a Wind Chill Warning until 1 PM Saturday. The lower elevations will have feel-like temperatures of -20 degrees and the higher elevations will have feel-like temperatures of -40 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low near 0 degrees.

Saturday, Christmas Eve, will be mostly cloudy and very cold with a high of 15 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night and Christmas Day. The low on Christmas Eve will be 7 degrees with a high on Christmas Day of 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 9 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 30 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds late Monday night with a low near 21 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 40 degrees.

Warming up with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high of 45 degrees.

Temperatures will be seasonable again next Thursday with a high of 55 degrees.

And temperatures will be back to above average by next Friday.

