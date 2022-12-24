The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Eve as Santa Claus Makes his way to town! It will be a very chilly low of 6 degrees.

Winds continue to make temperatures feel as if they are below zero through Christmas Day. Most of Southwest VA, the VA Highlands, the East Tennessee Mountains and the NC Mountains are under a Wind Chill Warning until 1 p.m. Sunday.

The lower elevations will have feel-like temperatures of -20 degrees and the higher elevations will have feel-like temperatures of -40 degrees.

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with temperatures still a chilly 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 9 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high of 30 degrees. There is a 30% chance of flurries. Clouds will start to slowly decrease into Monday night with a low near 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 41 degrees.

Warming up with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high of 47 degrees.

Temperatures will be seasonable again next Thursday with a high of 57 degrees.

Temperatures will be back to above average by next Friday with a high of 59 degrees. We will continue to see sunny skies and temperatures rise into next Saturday with a high of 62 degrees.

Have a great night and stay warm! Merry Christmas from Storm Team 11!