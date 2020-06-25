Saharan dust to create more haze this weekend and perhaps lower air quality in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL)- Just about every summer Saharan dust makes the 4,000 mile trek across the Atlantic from Africa, but this year is a little different.



The concentration of dust in the atmosphere as it’s arriving in the southeastern United States is thicker than usual.



As of Thursday, the dust is mainly located across the Gulf Coast region. It is mostly 5,000 to 20,000 feet above the surface.

During the next few days, it will continue to move farther to the north across the Tennessee Valley and maybe even southern Ohio Valley. In the Tri-Cities area, it’s expected to be most noticeable Saturday.

For us that mainly means a hazier sky and likely some vivid sunrises and sunsets. There’s the possibility of reduced air quality meaning those with sensitive respiratory systems, including asthma and COPD patients, may have extra trouble. If that’s the case, try to limit time outside.