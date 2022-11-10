The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy and windy conditions tonight with a 70% chance of showers moving into the area. The low will be 58 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Friday with an 80% chance of rain.

Rainfall will be locally heavy at times tonight and Friday across the North Carolina mountains with locally heavy rainfall across parts of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The high on Friday will be mild in the Tri-Cities at 72 degrees with much cooler temperatures across the North Carolina mountains.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 50% chance of rain. The low will be cooler at 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be cool at 54 degrees.

Clearing skies are forecast for Saturday night with a cold low of 29 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 44 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 49 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the upper 30’s.

Cloudy begin to increase late Monday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of rain. Rain could be mixed with snow at times. The high will be 46 degrees.

We could see a little rain and snow Tuesday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 49 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees.

