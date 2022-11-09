The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy and cold temperatures overnight with a low of 40 degrees.

Look for an increase in clouds Thursday with a chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 70 degrees with a 30% chance of rain.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with scattered showers through the night. The chance of rain is 70% with a low of 56 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times as tropical moisture from Nicole moves into the region. The high will be 68 degrees.

Clearing skies are forecast for Friday night with rain early. The low will be 45 degrees.

Rain to start our Saturday with a 20% chance in the morning and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. The high will be 54 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with much cooler temperatures. The high will be 44 degrees.

Clear skies and very cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 45 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Scattered showers come back into the forecast on Tuesday with a 50% chance of rain as a front makes its way through the area. The high will be 49 degrees.

Showers will move out of the area on Wednesday. The chance of rain is 30%, with a high of 50 degrees.

Have a great night!