(WJHL)- February is going down in the record books as the second wettest at the Tri-Cities Airport. It only falls behind last year.

The last three years have fallen in the top five wettest months of February.

When you combine January and February rainfall totals, this year is the fourth wettest with more than one of rainfall recorded so far.

It looks like wet weather will over into the first week of March. Get the latest Storm Team 11 Forecast here.