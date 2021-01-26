Storm Team 11: Rain Wednesday afternoon will quickly change to snow, accumulations possible in the evening

The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Winter Storm Watch going into effect Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for the Smokey Mountains, the higher elevations of Cocke, Johnson, southeast Carter, southeast Greene, and Unicoi counties in Tennessee along with the mountains of Russell, Washington and Wise counties in Virginia. Be sure to download the WJHL Weather App to stay up-to-date on the latest weather.

Clouds increase tonight with a low near 40 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of rain by the afternoon. Rain will quickly change to snow through the dinner hour across the region. That change will be sooner across parts of southwest Virginia and the higher elevations. The high will be 55 degrees early.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with snow likely. The low will be 28 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and cold with a chance of morning snow showers. The high will be 37 degrees with windy conditions.

Snowfall totals will range from a trace to up to two inches across parts of the Tri-Cities. Three to as much as five inches of snow will be possible across the mountains of east Tennessee and parts of northwest North Carolina as well as parts of Grayson. Smyth, and Wythe counties in Virginia. Much of southwest Virginia will see one to two inches of snow with as much as three inches in some of the higher elevations.

