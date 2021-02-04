Rain, snow and a wintry mix across the area overnight – Sunny Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a chance of rain for the lower elevations and a chance of a wintry mix for the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains of western North Carolina for the possibility of slippery road conditions due to a wintery mix through Noon Friday. Snow and ice accumulations less than an inch.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee. Winds could gust to 70 mph. Wind Advisories are also in effect for western North Carolina.

Friday will be sunny and cool with a high near 42 to 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 45 degrees.

We continue to watch for the possibility of snow Saturday night into early Sunday. Some models are putting out quite a bit of snow. Stay tuned.

Have a great night!