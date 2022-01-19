Rain overnight with snow early Thursday morning – Accumulations mainly north of the Tri-Cities

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with an 80% chance of rain changing to some light snow early Thursday morning. The low will be near 30 degrees.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for tonight through 10 AM Thursday for east and southeast Kentucky and Wise county in Virginia. Light snow will be possible early Thursday with a high near 34 degrees.

The best chance of snow accumulatio at this time will be across parts of southeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia where some areas could see up to one to two inches of snow. The highest elevations could see two to three inches of snow along the Kentucky and Virginia border. Parts of the Tri-Cities could see a trace to less than an inch of snow.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a chance of snow flurries. The low will be 20 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a chance of light snow showers. The high will be 34 degrees.

The chance of snow is 30%. Partly cloudy skies are forecast are forecast for Saturday with a high near 37 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 18 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 36 degrees.

We could see some light snow showers on Monday with a high of 39 degrees.

Look for a wintry mix of rain and snow Tuesday into Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s and overnight low temperatures in the upper teens to the low to middle 20’s.

Have a great night!