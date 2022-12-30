The Storm Team 11 forecast call for mostly cloudy skies with some showers rolling into the area tonight with a low of 47 degrees.

There are wind advisories issued for the East Tennessee Mountains in Greene County. This area could see wind gusts of 40mph and gusts of 50mph. This is in effect until 8AM tomorrow.

Saturday starts off cloudy as more widespread showers make their way into the area in the afternoon and evening hours. The chance of rain is 80% with a high of 61 degrees.

For New Year’s Eve, showers will start to taper off just in time for the clock to strike midnight. the low will be 44 degrees.

We will start off 2023 with sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees!

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 65 degrees.

Clouds will start to move back into the area Monday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon and evening hours. The chance of rain is 80% with a high of 67 degrees

Showers will continue through Tuesday night. The low will be 54 degrees.Wednesday will have a 60% chance of showers and storms and a high of 63 degrees.

The sunny skies return next Thursday with a high of 51 degrees.

And temperatures start to cool down by next Friday with a high of 49 degrees.

Have a great night and a Happy New Year!