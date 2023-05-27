(WJHL) — News Channel 11 is remembering all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day Weekend. The rest of the weekend will be soggy, but gratefully we will see conditions improve on Memorial Day Monday.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and showers are forecast for tonight with a low near 50 degrees. There will be a 70% chance of rain.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance and rain. The high will be cool at 64 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with scattered showers continuing. The low will be near 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Memorial Day Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 74 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday night with a low near 54 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The high will be warm at 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a warm high of 85 degrees.

And for next Saturday, partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a quick shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening.

Have a great rest of the Memorial Day weekend!