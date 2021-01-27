Storm Team 11: Rain moves into the area and changes to snow through the evening

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with rain changing to snow through the night. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the mountains of east Tennessee, western North Carolina, parts of eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the region for the possibility for slippery roads late tonight. Snowfall totals will range from a Trace to up to two inches in and around the Tri-Cities with as much as 3 to 5 inches across parts of southwest Virginia northeast of Bristol and the mountains of east Tennessee and western North Carolina. Much of southwest Virginia will have the chance of at least one to two inches of snow with as much as three inches in some spots. Low 28.

Sunny skies and windy conditions are forecast for Thursday afternoon some morning flurries. High 37.

Clear and cold Thursday night. Low 18.

Partly cloudy Saturday with a high of 47.

Have a great night!