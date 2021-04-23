Rain is forecast for Saturday with clearing skies Sunday – 80’s returns by Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a low near 43 degrees. 

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms.  The will be 62 degrees with 50’s in the mountains. A High Wind Watch is in effect for the mountains of Tennessee.  Wind gust to 60 mph will be possible. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 60% chance of rain.  The low will be 47 degrees. 

We will start Sunday with a few clouds and a few morning showers followed by partly cloudy skies and a high of 65 degrees.   

Much warmer weather is on the way for early next week.  Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees.  The low Monday night will be 47 degrees with fair skies. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 83 degrees. 

Wednesday will be just as nice with partly cloudy skies and a high of 83 degrees. 

We have cloudy skies forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 80 degrees. 

Scattered showers are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a low of 53 and a high on Friday near 72 degrees.  The chance of rain on Friday is 40%.

Have a great weekend.

