Rain is forecast for Saturday with clearing skies Sunday – 80’s returns by Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a low near 43 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The will be 62 degrees with 50’s in the mountains. A High Wind Watch is in effect for the mountains of Tennessee. Wind gust to 60 mph will be possible.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 60% chance of rain. The low will be 47 degrees.

We will start Sunday with a few clouds and a few morning showers followed by partly cloudy skies and a high of 65 degrees.

Much warmer weather is on the way for early next week. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. The low Monday night will be 47 degrees with fair skies.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 83 degrees.

Wednesday will be just as nice with partly cloudy skies and a high of 83 degrees.

We have cloudy skies forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a low of 53 and a high on Friday near 72 degrees. The chance of rain on Friday is 40%.

Have a great weekend.