Storm Team 11: Rain in the Tri-Cities with the possibility for freezing rain across southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 70% chance of rain for the Tri-Cities. An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for eastern Kentucky and for Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise counties in Virginia through Friday morning. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for Grayson, Wythe and Tazewell Virginia north east. THe low in the Tri-Cities will be 38 degrees with lower 30’s across southwest Virginia.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a chance of rain early and again late in the day for the Tri-Cities. Freezing rain will be possible across parts of southwest Virginia and northwestern North Carolina Friday night. The high will be 46 in the Tri-Cities with 30’s across southwest Virginia.

Rain is forecast for the Tri-Cities with freezing rain and rain across southwest Virginia and freezing rain across parts of northwest and western North Carolina. The high in the Tri-Cities will be 46 with 30′ to the north and east of the Tri-Cities.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a high near 45 degrees.

Have a great night and drive safe!