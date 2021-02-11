Rain in the Tri-Cities with freezing rain for southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky – Foggy overnight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for rain and fog in the Tri-Cities with rain and freezing rain across southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky overnight. Low 38. Fog could be locally dense at times. An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for eastern Kentucky and for Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties in Virginia. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for Scott, Russell, Tazewell and Grayson counties. Freezing rain will continue in the warned areas through early morning.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning for the Tri-Cites and a chance of freezing rain and drizzle across parts of southwest Virginia. The high will be 46 with upper 30’s across the northern counties of southwest Virginia.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 50% chance of rain. The eastern parts of southwest Virginia and northwestern North Carolina could see freezing with with ice accumulation through Saturday. THe low will be 37 in the Tri-Cities with colder temperatures to our northeast and east.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain for the Tri-Cities and much of southwest Virginia with freezing rain to the northeast and east of the Tri-cities into western and northwestern North Carolina. Ice accumulations will be likely east of the Appalachian Mountains. The high in the Tri-Cities will be 45 degrees.

Drive Safe and have a great night!