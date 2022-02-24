The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 70% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The low will be 48 degrees.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 8AM Friday for parts of the east Tennessee mountains. Sustained south winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible. The counties in the Wind Advisory are: Cocke, southeast Greene and Unicoi.

Friday will be cloudy and cooler with a 60% chance of rain early. The high will be 57 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a 20% chance of rain or snow late in the evening. The high on Saturday will be 49 degrees. The low Saturday night will be near 34 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of rain or snow showers early. The high will be near 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 54 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. The low will be 28 with a high on Tuesday near 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday. The low Tuesday night will be near 35 with a high on Wednesday near 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Thursday will give way to mostly cloudy skies along with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 54 degrees.

Have a great night!