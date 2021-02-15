Storm Team 11: Rain for Tri-Cities region tonight, cold air moves in Tuesday

(WJHL)- The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with rain across the Tri-Cities tonight. An Ice Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for east and southwest Kentucky through Tuesday.

Freezing rain will be possible there with a chance of snow mixing in at times too. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect west and northwest of Knoxville.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a chance of light snow or flurries through the early afternoon. The high will be 37 degrees,

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 20 degrees,

Wednesday will be cloudy with a slight chance of morning snow showers or flurries for some. HIgh 47.

Rain and snow will be possible Wednesday night into early Thursday before changing to all rain on Thursday. Rainfall could be locally heavy with over an inch possible The high will be 49 degrees with an 80% chance of rain.

Rain could change to a wintry mix and snow late Thursday night with light snow possible Friday. Low 26 with a high on Friday of 35 degrees,

We will see some sun on Saturday with a high near 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 50 degrees.

Rain returns on Monday with a high near 48 degrees.

Have a great night. Drive safe.