Rain for the Tri-Cities Friday with a Winter Weather Advisory to our east

The Storm Team 11 Forecast has a Winter Weather Advisory for Grayson, Smyth and Grayson counties for Friday with rain for the Tri-Cities.

Our next weather maker will move in overnight with clouds. Scattered rain showers will be possible in the morning with a chance of snow and a wintry mix across the mountains of northwestern North Carolina north and east into Virginia. Light snowfall is expected along with a glazing of ice. The Tri-Cities will see rain moving into the area especially during the afternoon. Rainfall could be heavy at times with a quarter to maybe a half of an inch of rain by evening. The high in the Tri-Cities will be 53 with upper 30’s across parts of western North Carolina and southwest Virginia.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with showers. The low will be 42 degrees,

Saturday will be cloudy and mild with rain likely. Heaviest will be in the early morning and again in the evening. The high will be 62.

Rain is forecast for Sunday into early Monday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. THe high Sunday will be 68 with a high on Monday near 57.

Rainfall from Friday through early Monday will be between two and four inches with higher totals possible to our west and northwest. If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, please stay up-to-date with the weather through the weekend. If flooding occurs in the your area, seek higher ground immediately.

Have a great night!