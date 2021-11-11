Rain ends overnight with sunny skies and mild temperatures Friday – Turning colder this weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and rain ending.  The low will be near 45 degrees. 

Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high near 63 degrees.  The higher elevations will stay in the 50’s through the afternoon. 

We could see a few clouds late Friday night into the predawn hours of Saturday with a slight chance for some light rain in the lower elevations and a little wintry mix in the higher elevations especially across our northern counties of southwest Virginia.  The low will be 36 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with cold temperatures.  The high will be near 47 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 33 degrees. 

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 48 degrees. 

We will see a weak weather system move into the area Sunday night and early Monday morning which could bring a chance of rain and possibly a wintery mix to the area.  The low will be near 28 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 45 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 29 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees.  We may see a few clouds Tuesday night with a low near 32 degrees. 

Wednesday will give way to partly cloudy skies with a high of 63 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 40 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy with an increase in clouds late.  The high will be near 64 degrees.

Have a great Friday!

