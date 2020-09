The Storm 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with an 80% chance of rain. the low will be mild at 57 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy early. Rain will taper off through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 82 degrees.

Have a great day.