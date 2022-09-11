The Storm Team 11 forecast calls mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 66 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

We start to dry out after a cold front moves through Monday evening and start a sunny, dry pattern takes hold of the forecast.

Clearing skies in the forecast for Monday night. The low will be 57 degrees.

Sun and clouds in the forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 76 degrees.

Mix of sun and clouds for next Wednesday. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Thursday. The high will be 81 degrees.

Clouds and sun in the forecast for Friday with a high of 82 degrees.

Clouds and sun in the forecast for Saturday. The high will be 78 degrees.Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for next Sunday. The high will be 81 degrees.

Have a great start to the week!