The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds. hail and even an isolated tornado. The high Friday will be 76 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with 80% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The low will be 53 with a high on Saturday near 68 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies and showers in the area Saturday night with a low near 49 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild for Mother’s Day with an afternoon high near 75 degrees.

High pressure will build into the area Sunday night through Tuesday which will allow for a warming trend.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 78 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Low pressure will move into the southeast during the middle and end of next week from the east coast. This low pressure will spread clouds and scattered showers in to our region late Wednesday into Thursday.

We will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies Thursday with a few scattered showers. The high will be 78 degrees.