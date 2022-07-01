As we get ready for the holiday weekend, you might also want to get ready for some rain.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies this evening with a low of 68 degrees to kick off the weekend.

As the holiday weekend continues, the chance of rain is going to increase with thunderstorms tomorrow and Sunday.

Cloudy skies are in store for Saturday. There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 87 degrees. For Saturday night the clouds are going to stick around with a low of 68.

Sunday is a very similar story with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms and a high of 86 degrees. Luckily, all storms should taper off once the sun goes down just in time for the Fireworks at Freedom Hall! Temperatures are going to stay mild with a low of 68 degrees.

Rain totals are going to be sporadic from just a quick shower to about 2 inches in some parts of the region over the weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in forecast for the July 4th Holiday on Monday with a high of 89 degrees but again storms should quiet down for the evening.

Have a great holiday weekend!