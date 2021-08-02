Rain chances are going up with a slight decrease in temperatures

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm. Low 62 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies tomorrow night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 60 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 62 degrees with a high on Thursday near 82 degrees.

We will see a warming trend from Friday into the weekend as high pressure builds back into the region.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 90 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Have a great night!