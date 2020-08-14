Rain chances are going up for Friday and Saturday – Locally heavy rainfall will be possible at times

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Rainfall could be heavy with some of the storms. High 85.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 82.
Have a great night!