(WJHL) — The weather pattern will continue to be active for the next two weeks with cold Arctic air plunging south next week.

We have another large area of low pressure moving into the Ohio Valley Thursday night through the weekend.

This approaching storm system is already prompting High Wind Watches for the mountains of Northeast Tennessee for Friday. Winds are forecast to be sustained at 30 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 80 mph. As the storm system continues to develop, we may see those wind watches becoming warnings and expanding across the region.

There will be a severe threat with this next storm system. The threat for strong to severe storms including tornadoes will begin late Thursday across the Texas and Louisiana Gulf coast north to Arkansas and east to parts of Mississippi.

That severe weather threat will shift east and northeast on Friday including parts of Tennessee and Kentucky as the surge of warm, moist air moves north from the South. Severe thunderstorms could produce damaging winds and tornadoes across the South on Friday into Friday night.

The Tri-Cities and surrounding areas will see rain and wind Friday into Friday night.

Rain will change and end as light snow late Friday night into early Saturday. Some of the higher elevations could see a light accumulation of snow before it ends early Saturday.

Our next weather system will move into the area on Monday of next week. This system could bring light snowfall accumulations to the lower elevations with several inches for the higher elevations by Monday night.

Take a look at the big dip in the jet stream with cold Arctic air pushing south Tuesday behind the system on Monday.

Check out our forecast low temperatures on the Storm Team 11 7-Day Forecast next week.

We will keep the cold weather pattern through the next two weeks. Look for another surge of very cold air pushing south around January 20th.