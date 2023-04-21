

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds increasing through the overnight with showers rolling in late. There will be a 60% chance of rain late as winds also pick up. The low will be 52 degrees.

There will be a wind advisory in effect from now until 8PM tomorrow night for the Northeast Tennessee Mountains. Those regions will see sustained winds of 15-25mph and gusts up to 45mph.

It will be a rainy start to our Saturday with a 70% chance of rain with some thunderstorms through the morning. Clouds and showers taper off through the afternoon. The high will be mild at 65 degrees early and will drop throughout the day.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a stray shower possible. The high will be a chilly 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies continue into Monday with a high of 59 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Monday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a late-day shower. The high will be near 62 degrees.

Clouds increase Tuesday night as showers roll back into the region. The low will be near 42 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be near 62 degrees.

Rain continues through Wednesday night with a low of 44 degrees.

Showers taper off Thursday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and a high near 62 degrees.

And for next Friday, a 50% chance of scattered showers and a high of 68 degrees.

Have a great night and a great weekend!