Rain and snow possible early Friday – Snow showers and breezy Saturday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers by morning. Parts of southwest Virginia and the mountains of northeast Tennessee and western North Carolina could see a light snow accumulation through 11 AM. We could see some limited sunshine in the afternoon. The low tonight will be 30 with a high on Friday near 45 degrees.

Light snow showers are forecast for Friday night with a low near 27 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy, breezy and cold with on and off snow showers through the day. There will be the possibility for a light accumulation across the lower elevations from time to time with a few inches possible in the highest elevations. The high will be 38 degrees.

Have a great night!