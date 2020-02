The results are in, Punxsutawney Phil is calling for an early spring as he did not see his shadow!

It will definitely feel like spring this week, as high temperatures warm into the 60s.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting warmer than average conditions the next month for the eastern United States. Therefore Phil may be right this year!

He doesn’t have the best track record, as he is only accurate 40% of the time!