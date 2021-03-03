Prolonged dry, sunny streak of weather

(WJHL)- After another wetter than average February, albeit not as rainy as the last 3 years, Mother Nature is giving us a chance to dry out the next several days.

We’ve also had 9.33″ of rain through March 1 in the Tri-Cities. That’s roughly 25 percent of our annual rainfall in just two months.

Plenty of sunshine and dry weather is anticipated until at least next Wednesday (March 10). That will give us about 8 or 9 days in a row of dry weather. That hasn’t happened in months. In fact, we’ve had that many dry days was in early November.

Look at at late week setup. A few clouds will pass over from time to time, mainly early Thursday morning. There may be some high clouds Friday afternoon through Saturday morning as well.

Even though we’ll have the sunshine, the chilly air will be reinforced Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees late week and during the weekend. It looks much warmer by Tuesday of next week! You may get spring fever again even though spring doesn’t officially begin until March 20.

Low temperatures will mainly stay below freezing through early next week so dress in layers. You’ll need the winter jacket at night and in the morning.

