The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for remnants of Hurricane Ian moving across the area tonight with the heaviest rain moving through late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The low will be 51 degrees with a chance of rain of 50%.

Early Saturday morning and through Sunday our area will experience the effects of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Strong winds and heavy rain is likely. Wind advisories and Areal Flood advisories are being issued across the area.

Rain will continue all day Saturday with the heaviest rain expected to impact the North Carolina mountains and parts of Southwest Virginia. Rain totals will range from 1 to 3 inches in the Tri-Cities, with up to 4 inches in the mountains through Sunday. Temperatures for the weekend will be cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Remnants of Ian still remain in the area as we head into next week. Rain lingers in the forecast on Monday with a 40% chance of rain and a high of 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday as the forecast starts to dry out with a high of 69 degrees.

Partly sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 73 degrees.

Partly sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday with a high of 70 degrees.

Scattered showers do make their way back into the forecast by next Friday with a 20% chance of rain and a high of 65 degrees.

Have a great weekend!