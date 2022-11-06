The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers in the forecast tonight with a low near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a possible record-setting high of 77 degrees.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be 50 with a high on Tuesday of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a low near 40 degrees and a high on Wednesday of 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a few showers possible. The low will be 50 degrees.

A tropical system will affect our area as we get to the end of the week.

Friday will be cloudy and cool with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 67 degrees.

The much cooler, fall-like weather makes its way into the area by next weekend.

Lingering storms are on tap for your Saturday with a high of 52 degrees.

And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies with a high of 45 degrees.

Have a great night!