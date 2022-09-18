The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast today with a high near 84 degrees.



Mostly clear skies tonight with a low of 57 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow with a high of 86 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a low near 59 degrees.



A front will move into the area Tuesday into early Wednesday which will bring a chance of a few scattered showers to the area Tuesday into Tuesday night.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 87 degrees.



We could see a few scattered showers Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.



Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 89 degrees. We do have a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 63 degrees.



Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 89 degrees.



Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 63 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 83 degrees.



Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 83 degrees.



Have a great rest of the weekend!