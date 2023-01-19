This week on Star Watch, we’ll talk about why the moon actually won’t be seen in the sky and planets that you can see with the naked eye.

A New Moon is going to be starting on January 21st at 03:53PM.

The moon will not be seen in the night sky for anyone round the globe that night. The reason why is because the light side of the moon is going to be facing back towards the sun. Any light that the sun emits and is reflected off the moon will just be pointed back at the sun.

You will also need to be on the lookout on January 22nd for these 2 planets!

The planets Saturn and Venus will only be a half a degree apart. In the sky, the planets will look as if they are touching. This will be about 30 minutes after sunset in the Southwest sky. If you look at the moon, there’s going to be a very small crescent sliver. Just off the the upper left of the moon you will be able to see a bright white star and a small tan star just next to it. The bright white star is Venus, which will be very easy to spot with the naked eye. The smaller tan star is Saturn and will also be able to be seen with your eyes but to get the best view of these planets is to grab a telescope or binoculars.

You can also see Jupiter on the 25th at about 09:00PM. The moon will be looking a little more full is a signature crescent shape as it further grows into the Waxing phase. Jupiter will look like a bright tan star just to the upper right of the moon!

Keep stargazing everybody!