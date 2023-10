TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 viewers from across the East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region sent in photos of the partial annular solar eclipse, which could be seen between the clouds on a soggy Saturday.

Brad Morrell; Blountville, Tenn.

Sorita Leonard Schaeffer; Jonesville Va.

Alyson Statzer; Bristol, Tenn.

Gabriel Redd; Johnson City

Jamie Snell; Johnson City

LINDSEY HUGHES; ERWIN

Robin Boyd; Jonesborough

In some photos, a small sunspot can even be seen towards the left side of the sun.